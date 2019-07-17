Artist pulls out of Faneuil Hall slave memorial project after NAACP announces opposition

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has opposed the name change but publicly expressed support for Locke’s memorial. The city also dedicated $150,000 from its arts fund to the piece outside Faneuil Hall.

The proposed memorial has also been criticized by those who would prefer that the name of Faneuil Hall, whose namesake Peter Faneuil was a slave trader, be changed.

Local artist Steve Locke announced Tuesday that he’s canceling a planned memorial to the slave auctions that took place outside Boston’s Faneuil Hall , in the face of opposition from the city’s chapter of the NAACP.

Advertisement

However, on Tuesday, Locke wrote on a fund-raising page that the project would not be going forward.

“This stance by the Boston Branch of the NAACP puts [Walsh] in an untenable position as he cannot discount their opposition,” Locke wrote on his Kickstarter page, which had already raised more than $45,000 for the memorial. “Placing his support in jeopardy destabilizes the entire project, and without the support of the mayor’s office, the project will not have access to the site in front of Faneuil Hall.”

Locke said he did not hear from the mayor directly, but he’d heard from two city officials who wanted to “try to get me to try to work to keep the project alive.” The mayor’s office and the two officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Locke told the Globe on Wednesday that he has no idea why the NAACP would oppose his project, which would have included a 10-feet-by-16-feet bronze installation designed to suggest an auction block and featuring a map of the slave trade.

“I don’t know why they object to it,” Locke said. “I’m a black artist making a memorial about enslaved black people to honor their sacrifice. And yet they oppose that.”

Advertisement

Boston NAACP president Tanisha Sullivan did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but Locke included in his Kickstarter post an e-mail she sent him.

“I want to be clear that the work we do every day through the NAACP Boston Branch is centered on uplifting and advancing communities of color, with a focus on the black community in the city of Boston,” Sullivan wrote to Locke, according to the screenshot of the e-mail he shared online. “It is for that reason that we object to the installation of a slave auction block memorial in front of Faneuil Hall and have made these objections known.”

The nonprofit New Democracy Coalition, which has been fighting for a name change for Faneuil Hall, has also voiced opposition and has accused the planned memorial of being proposed by Walsh as an “apparent political response to protesters pushing for the Faneuil Hall name change.”

Locke said his art project “had nothing to do with” the fight to change Faneuil Hall’s name.

He said he’s already heard from other cities interested in hosting the slave trade memorial, and he doesn’t fault those who want to withdraw their financial support from Kickstarter.

“This city has broken my heart for the last time,” said Locke, who said he’s taking a job at New York City’s Pratt Institute in September. “I’m putting my house on the market and getting the hell out of here.”

Advertisement

Kellen Browning can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com, or on Twitter @kellen_browning.