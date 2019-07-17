Blue Line partially shut down, MBTA says

“Shuttle buses replacing service between Maverick and Bowdoin due to a power problem near Government Center,” the T wrote. “Please expect delays as buses are dispatched.”

The T confirmed the shutdown via Twitter shortly after 8 a.m.

A power problem forced passengers off a Blue Line train during the morning commuter Wednesday and partially shut down service on the line.

And Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, provided further information in an e-mail. He said the power issue was first reported at 7:52 a.m.

“The Blue Line is experiencing power issues between Aquarium and Bowdoin Stations on the inbound track,” Pesaturo wrote. “Three trains were in this stretch of track at the time. One train was on the platform at Aquarium. A train in the tunnel between Maverick and Aquarium was moved back to Maverick to allow passengers to exit there.”

The third train, Pesaturo wrote, was “just outside of Government Center. About 200 passengers safely exited this train. Buses are replacing train service between Maverick and Government Center while crews work to restore power. The cause of the power outage is under investigation. MBTA personnel are at stations, providing customer assistance.”

One rider, Caroline Barnaby, said her full train stopped State Street and Government Center stations, and sat idle for about 20 minutes before passengers were evacuated.

“Everything stopped working,” she said, adding that when the doors opened “it smelled like smoke” and someone mentioned a possible fire.

At one point, Barnaby said, she heard someone say “ ‘don’t worry, this fire has been put out.’ ... I was a little worried. It was a little hot. We were just getting periodic updates on the intercom.”

Other riders, meanwhile, tweeted photos of patrons being evacuated from one of the affected trains.

One rider wrote above her photo that “it’s going to be a long morning for the #blueline @MBTA.” Another tweeted simply, “@MBTA #BlueLine stuck.”

The issue on the Blue Line comes as the T continues to review what happened during last month’s derailment on the Red Line, also during the morning commute.

All these folks at Maverick at 8:30am. No shuttles and no @mbta personnel to help folks.



Well done. pic.twitter.com/SISESgCMKU — cyn donnelly (@cyndonnelly) July 17, 2019

Government Center station was unusually empty during the Wednesday commute after the Blue Line power problem interrupted service. (John R. Ellement/Globe Staff)

