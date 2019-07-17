Boston fire lieutenant dies in line of duty, commissioner says

Finn said he offered his “deepest condolences” to Rodriguez’s family.

Boston Fire Lieutenant LeRoi Rodriguez, of Ladder 25, died in the line of duty, Commissioner Joe Finn said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” Finn wrote.

Finn did not provide details of how Rodriguez died. Ladder 25 is based in West Roxbury.

A department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

