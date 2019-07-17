Boston man, 58, pulled from water at Revere Beach on Tuesday has died
The man pulled from the water at Revere Beach on Tuesday afternoon has died, State Police confirmed Wednesday.
Agency spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that authorities were notified early Wednesday morning that the victim, Thomas M. Burns, 58, of Boston, had died.
“The facts and circumstances of the death, including whether Mr. Burns drowned or suffered a medical incident while in the water, remain under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, Troop A of the State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the statement said.
Troopers were notified at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday that “lifeguards and bystanders pulled an unresponsive man from the water at Revere Beach Boulevard, in the area of the shoreline near the Bandstand,” the statement said.
“State Troopers, Revere Firefighters, and Cataldo Ambulance responded,” the release said. “Emergency medical aid was performed on the victim, who was transported to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett and, following further emergency care, was listed in critical condition. Yesterday evening, still in critical condition, the victim was transported to Cambridge Hospital for advanced care.”
He was later pronounced dead at the Cambridge facility.
