Boston man, 58, pulled from water at Revere Beach on Tuesday has died

The man pulled from the water at Revere Beach on Tuesday afternoon has died, State Police confirmed Wednesday.

Agency spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that authorities were notified early Wednesday morning that the victim, Thomas M. Burns, 58, of Boston, had died.

“The facts and circumstances of the death, including whether Mr. Burns drowned or suffered a medical incident while in the water, remain under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, Troop A of the State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the statement said.