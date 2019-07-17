Prosecutors drop assault case against actor Kevin Spacey

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, allegedly unzipped the man’s pants and fondled him, police and prosecutors said.

Spacey was charged in late December with indecent assault and battery charge stemming from a July 2016 encounter at Nantucket’s Club Car bar with a then 18-year-old man, the son of former WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charge against actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday, bringing to an end a high-profile criminal case that fell apart in recent weeks amid revelations of deleted text messages, a lost cellphone, and the accuser’s refusal to testify.

On Wednesday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office submitted a one-sentence filing in court, saying they were dropping the case “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”

Advertisement

In a separate statement, O’Keefe’s office said officials had met with the accuser, his family, and attorney on Sunday.

“The complaining witness was informed that if he chose to continue to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, the case would not be able to go forward,” the statement said. “After a further period of reflection privately with his lawyer, the complaining witness elected not to waive his right under the Fifth Amendment.”

The office’s statement added that while it could have sought an indictment against Spacey and then could have immunized the accuser and forced him the accuser to testify, but the office decided against that.

“A defendant cannot be convicted on the uncorroborated testimony of an immunized witness,” the office wrote. And “A grant of immunity compromises the witness to a degree which, in a case where the credibility of the witness is paramount, makes the further prosecution untenable.”

Spacey’s legal team did not respond to requests for comment.

Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney representing the accuser’s family, said in a statement that “my client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances.”

Advertisement

He declined to comment further. Unruh did not respond to a message left for her.

Garabedian, who is well known for representing hundreds of clergy sex-abuse victims, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the man against Spacey late last month. But just one week later, the lawsuit was dropped “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment inside a small island courthouse packed with media members and onlookers. His lawyers denied the allegations as “patently false,” describing the encounter as “mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

Spacey wasn’t required to attend subsequent hearings in the case, but he made a surprise appearance at a hearing last month during which the case appeared to begin to tilt in his favor.

His team of attorneys, led by former Los Angeles prosecutor Alan Jackson, revealed then that Unruh had previously told police she had deleted information from her son’s phone before providing it to them as evidence in the case.

It was a key piece of evidence: The accuser had used the phone to text his then-girlfriend during his encounter with Spacey and to record footage via Snapchat of their interactions.

Court filings showed the man’s texts from that night included messages saying that Spacey “grabbed my [expletive] like 8 times.” and repeatedly texting “Help.” He also wrote at one point, “I got the autographs and a hell of a . . . story.”

Advertisement

Spacey’s lawyers demanded access to the phone to try to extract additional information they claimed wasn’t captured by state investigators’ past efforts to extract data from the device. They said they believed the phone contained additional information that would have helped Spacey.

But the phone was nowhere to be found, which prompted the judge to raise the idea that prosecutors could face sanctions.

The accuser and his family claimed they had’t seen the phone since late 2017, when police picked it up. Detectives insisted they returned the device to the family just weeks later, but acknowledged they failed to document giving the device back.

The case then collapsed when the accuser took the stand last week to face questions about his phone.

The man at first denied having any knowledge of deleted texts and frequently answered questions by saying he did not remember.

But after Spacey’s attorney told him that, under Massachusetts law, deleting or altering information that could be useful for prosecution was illegal and punishable by time in prison, the accuser asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Unruh testified in court last week there was no settlement in the civil case. Garabedian said in court his client had been on a “roller coaster” of emotions and jettisoning the civil lawsuit was his way of dealing with it.

The accuser, who has a different last name than Unruh, is named in legal filings. The Globe doesn’t identify alleged sexual assault victims without their permission.

The accusation against Spacey emerged amid a wave of other accusations near the start of the #MeToo movement and about a year before the criminal case began.

Advertisement

In November 2017, during an emotional news conference, Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.

On Christmas Eve 2018, shortly after the Globe published a story online about the opening of the criminal case against Spacey, he surfaced in a bizarre YouTube video in which he appeared to assume the character he’d portrayed in the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Spacey was cut from the show’s final season amid the wave of accusations.

Earlier this month, Variety, the entertainment news outlet, reported that British police detectives traveled to the United States in May to interview Spacey about six sexual assault allegations against the actor, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The #MeToo movement, which exploded into American life in late 2017, has provided a forum for women and some men across the country to share personal, painful stories of abuse and harassment.

The movement has in some cases led to criminal charges and derailed the careers of scores of high-profile figures, from Hollywood executives and celebrities to prominent politicians, including movie producer Harvey Weinstein and former senator Al Franken.

Daniel McDonald and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.