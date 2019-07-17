Crash ends with car on top of motorcycle in Marblehead

Police received a report of the incident near 154 Atlantic Ave. at 12:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

A crash ended with a car on top of a motorcycle in Marblehead, but neither the driver nor the two bikers was seriously injured, police said.

Marblehead police and fire removed this car after it was found on top of a motorcycle.

“Police patrols were first to arrive on scene and found a car, perched precariously on top of a motorcycle in the middle of the outbound lane,” police said.

The bikers “were ultimately brought to police headquarters to make arrangements for a ride. They were visiting Marblehead from Arizona,” police said.

Atlantic Avenue was closed for about an hour-and-half while the road was cleared and officers investigated. The motorcycle and car were towed away, the statement said.

Marblehead police asked anyone with information to call 781-631-1212.

