Commercial driver arrested in N.H. for falsifying info to troopers providing a police escort

A commercial driver was arrested Wednesday morning in Hampton, N.H. for providing false information about his tractor trailer to troopers providing him a police escort, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Jan Joseph Krout, age 42, of Penns Creek, PA, lost his wheel assembly earlier that day in Massachusetts. Krout allegedly believed he only needed four axles on the trailer to transport the oversized load, a mobile home, officials said.

Later while Krout was transporting the oversized load, one of the trailer units got a flat tire. New Hampshire State Police then observed that one of the axles was missing a wheel assembly, officials said.