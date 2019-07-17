Commercial driver arrested in N.H. for falsifying info to troopers providing a police escort
A commercial driver was arrested Wednesday morning in Hampton, N.H. for providing false information about his tractor trailer to troopers providing him a police escort, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Jan Joseph Krout, age 42, of Penns Creek, PA, lost his wheel assembly earlier that day in Massachusetts. Krout allegedly believed he only needed four axles on the trailer to transport the oversized load, a mobile home, officials said.
Later while Krout was transporting the oversized load, one of the trailer units got a flat tire. New Hampshire State Police then observed that one of the axles was missing a wheel assembly, officials said.
Upon reviewing the vehicle’s oversized load permit, troopers determined that the vehicle was required to have all five axles, officials said.
Krout had completed the required Oversize Permit Loads Check List and provided the form to Troopers prior to beginning the escort. He was arrested for unsworn falsification and tampering with public records, officials said.
He was taken to the Hampton Police Department for booking. He is due to appear in court on Aug. 22, State Police said.
Upon his release, Mr. Krout was taken back to his tractor trailer where he was placed out of service for a falsified log book, officials said.
