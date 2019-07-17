Family of man hit by SUV at gas station sets up GoFundMe page

The family of the man hit by an SUV while at work at a Boston gas station has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and take him home to Lebanon if he is unable to pull through, according to the post on the fund-raising website.

Majid Hamade, 64, of Brockton was struck by an SUV Monday night at the Mobil gas station at 512 Main St. in Weymouth, the Globe reported.

“This is very sudden, and our family is in shock,” the GoFundMe post reads. “Majid is the sole financial provider for his family. He worked seven days a week, rain, shine, snow, no matter the condition, he worked. He is a loving father and friend to so many.”