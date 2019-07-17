Family of man hit by SUV at gas station sets up GoFundMe page
The family of the man hit by an SUV while at work at a Boston gas station has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and take him home to Lebanon if he is unable to pull through, according to the post on the fund-raising website.
Majid Hamade, 64, of Brockton was struck by an SUV Monday night at the Mobil gas station at 512 Main St. in Weymouth, the Globe reported.
“This is very sudden, and our family is in shock,” the GoFundMe post reads. “Majid is the sole financial provider for his family. He worked seven days a week, rain, shine, snow, no matter the condition, he worked. He is a loving father and friend to so many.”
Hamade is currently on life support at South Shore Hospital in the intensive care unit. He has severe internal bleeding, and “the prognosis is not good,” according to the GoFundMe page.
The posting was created by Juanita SantaMaria, Hamade’s stepdaughter, in order to cover medical costs and travel expenses to bury him in his home country of Lebanon if he doesn’t survive.
The page, which was posted Tuesday, had raised $3,443 as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday and been shared more than 1,000 times.
No charges have been issued against the driver of the SUV. The incident is still under investigation by the Weymouth Police Department’s crash analysis and reconstruction team, police said.
