Fires, fallen trees reported as severe weather sweeps Mass.

The fire was in the attic of the middle unit.

On Cape Cod, firefighters in Bourne responded to a fire that is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike at a three unit condominium at 16 Prestwick Road at 8:09 p.m., Joseph Carrara deputy fire chief for the Bourne Fire Department said.

Several fires were reported as severe weather swept across Massachusetts Wednesday evening, with lightning believed to be a factor in at least one of them, according to local officials.

The fire cause under $10,000 in damage, Carrara said.

Neither of the other two units were damaged.

A fire at a home in Southbridge quickly grew to 3-alarms, drawing fire companies from several Central Massachusetts towns, a fire official said.

Southbridge firefighters responded at 6:49 p.m. to a report of a fire at 164 Marcy St. Smoke was already visible from the rear of the building at the roof line, Chief Paul Normandin Jr. said in a statement.

The homeowner, his family and tenants living on the second floor got out of the structure on their own. The Red Cross was called to provide housing assistance for them, he said.

No injuries were reported, and no cause has been determined, Normandin said.

Firefighters in Holliston responded to a residence at 7 Stagecoach Road after a large tree fell down, Fire Chief Michael R. Cassidy said in an e-mail.

A tree also fell at 837 Winter St.

No injuries or property damage were reported at either location, Cassidy said.

Medford firefighters responded at 5:50 p.m. to a fire at 55 Auburn St., according to a dispatcher for the department.

It was unclear what caused the fire, the dispatcher said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.