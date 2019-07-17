Hampshire College names new president

Edward Wingenbach, currently the acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin, will become Hampshire’s eighth president, the college announced Wednesday.

“For 50 years, Hampshire College has represented all that is best in higher education,” Wingenbach said in a statement. “I see my charge as helping to reinvigorate its proud legacy of innovation, because its example is too important, and there are too many students who need and want its high-impact, individualized, student-driven education. I believe in Hampshire and I’m excited to help lead it into its second half-century.”

He added, “It’s time to put Hampshire back on your college tour list. Come visit this summer or fall.”

The appointment comes at a perilous time for Hampshire, located in Amherst. Last month, the New England Commission of Higher Education gave the college five months to shore up its finances and stabilize its leadership. It will make a decision in November about whether to place Hampshire on probation or withdraw its accreditation.

The accrediting agency said Hampshire would have to hire a new president, improve its board governance, and put in place “realistic plans regarding fund-raising and discount rates, and enhancing its long-term sustainability.”

Hampshire’s previous president, Miriam Nelson, announced last winter that the school would need to merge with another institution to stay financially solvent. Two weeks later, trustees voted not to accept a full fall class of students, shocking the world of higher education.

The announcement spurred protests among students, faculty, and alumni. Ultimately, Nelson and the college’s board chairwoman resigned, and an interim president was named.

Since then, college officials have voted to keep the school independent. And Hampshire alumni, led by documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, have led a fund-raising campaign in an attempt to set the college back on track.

On Wednesday, Hampshire board chairman Luis Hernandez, an educational consultant who was a member of the college’s first class in 1970, welcomed Wingenbach to Hampshire.

“He embodies the many ideals that our students, staff, faculty, and alumni bring to our community. We are ready to support him in our important next steps forward and to work together with a sense of renewal and hope,” Hernandez said in a written statement.

Wingenbach, 49, has led Ripon while the college’s president was on sabbatical. He has simultaneously served as the school’s chief financial officer, working to develop a campuswide strategic planning process and predictive modeling for enrollment, retention, and net revenue.

Wingenbach’s research interests include contemporary political theory, democratic theory, and the scholarship of teaching and learning. His research has been published in books and premier journals of political science including The Journal of Politics and the American Journal of Political Science, according to a statement from Hampshire on Wednesday.