scorecardresearch

Hot, muggy, rainy weather on tap

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,July 17, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Josiah Saint Cyr plunged into a pool while playing with friends at the Boston Housing Authority’s Charlestown Development.
Josiah Saint Cyr plunged into a pool while playing with friends at the Boston Housing Authority’s Charlestown Development.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File /2018)

Are you ready for some hot and sticky weather?

The humidity was rising in the Boston area Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service said to expect increasing clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and highs in upper 80s.

Forecasters said some of the storms could produce heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts, so be on the lookout for localized flooding.

Showers are likely Wednesday night, and once again there will be a chance of thunderstorms. It will be humid overnight with lows hovering around 70.

Remnants of Hurricane Barry will move across Southern New England bringing more showers and scattered thunderstorms that will continue through most of Thursday, forecasters said. Thursday will be much cooler, with temps in the lower 70s during the day, and falling to the 60s at night — but don’t get used to that, because this weekend, as they say around these parts, will be a “scorcha.”

Advertisement

Expect hot and humid weather on Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the upper 80s.

And then Saturday will be even hotter.

Saturday will be sunny, and there’s a chance of record breaking heat, as temperatures in the Boston area soar to the upper 90s. (In case you’re wondering, the record high for July 20 was 99 degrees, back in 1991).

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and hot, with lows only dropping to around 79, and the sunshine — and scorching heat — will return again on Sunday, with temperatures reaching the lower 90s.

“Much of the interior could have a heat index around 95F to 100F Friday and Sunday, and a heat index of 100F up to 110F on Saturday,” forecasters wrote.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.