Hot, muggy, rainy weather on tap

Forecasters said some of the storms could produce heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts, so be on the lookout for localized flooding.

The humidity was rising in the Boston area Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service said to expect increasing clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and highs in upper 80s.

Are you ready for some hot and sticky weather?

Humidity is on the increase. Expect increasing clouds, with showers & scattered t-storms this afternoon and early tonight. Impacts may include local poor drainage flooding and scattered wind damage. Keep an eye to the sky! pic.twitter.com/t6xMgKNKK0 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2019

Showers are likely Wednesday night, and once again there will be a chance of thunderstorms. It will be humid overnight with lows hovering around 70.

Remnants of Hurricane Barry will move across Southern New England bringing more showers and scattered thunderstorms that will continue through most of Thursday, forecasters said. Thursday will be much cooler, with temps in the lower 70s during the day, and falling to the 60s at night — but don’t get used to that, because this weekend, as they say around these parts, will be a “scorcha.”

Advertisement

Expect hot and humid weather on Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the upper 80s.

And then Saturday will be even hotter.

Very hot and humid conditions are expected across the Eastern US for the end of the week into the weekend. In addition to extremely hot daytime temperatures, overnight lows in most areas are not expected for fall below the mid-upper 70s, or even the lower 80s in some urban areas. pic.twitter.com/jtgWH3rnvt — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 16, 2019

Saturday will be sunny, and there’s a chance of record breaking heat, as temperatures in the Boston area soar to the upper 90s. (In case you’re wondering, the record high for July 20 was 99 degrees, back in 1991).

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and hot, with lows only dropping to around 79, and the sunshine — and scorching heat — will return again on Sunday, with temperatures reaching the lower 90s.

“Much of the interior could have a heat index around 95F to 100F Friday and Sunday, and a heat index of 100F up to 110F on Saturday,” forecasters wrote.

The heat is on!



Heat and humidity forecast Friday → Sunday.

Highs mid 90s to triple digits.

Heat indices 95F to 105F, locally higher.

Dewpoints around the low to mid 70s.

Hot. Sultry. Oppressive. Be prepared. pic.twitter.com/WlUsIPZ7dk — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.