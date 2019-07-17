Lynn man arrested for drugs, gun, and driving a motorcycle on learner’s permit

Anderson Vazquez, 33, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a State Police officer pulled over his motorcycle for equipment violations near the Lynnway and Blossom Street, State Police said in a statement. The officer requested backup because he thought Vazquez was “acting strangely.”

A 33-year-old Lynn man was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop after police discovered he was driving on a learner’s permit and had drugs and a gun, police said.

State Police found a gun, narcotics, and other items when they pulled a motorcycle over for a traffic stop Wednesday.

“While speaking to Vazquez, troopers discovered he only possessed a learner’s permit to operate a motorcycle,” Riders with learner’s permits are only permitted to operate a motorcycle between dawn and dusk. Any other time they are considered to be operating without a license, which is a crime, police said.

Officers requested a tow truck, the statement said. They found boxes of ammunition on the motorcycle.

Vazquez was taken to a cruiser and searched before being placed in the rear seat. During the search, a trooper found a loaded .22-caliber revolver and drugs in a fanny pack around Vazquez’s waist, police said.

Vazquez was arrested and arraigned at Lynn District Court Wednesday on eight charges, including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, being an armed career criminal, possessing a firearm, and possessing Class B and E drugs.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.