Man fatally shot in Roslindale, police say

Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Rowe Street, said Detective Sergeant John Boyle, a department spokesman.

A man was shot to death in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

“It’s a very active investigation,” Boyle said at about 5:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

“These should not be happening, these homicides, these acts of violence, especially on a quiet street like this in our good neighborhoods of Boston,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.