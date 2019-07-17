Man shot in Roxbury early Wednesday

A 911 caller told police they heard six to seven gunshots around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on Codman Park, police said.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said. No other information about the victim is currently available, police said.

A man was shot early Wednesday in Roxbury, Boston police said.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the ground and rushed him to an area hospital.

A car was hit by the gunfire, but police said they do not know if the vehicle is directly tied to the shooting or if it was damaged only because of the location is was parked in.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.