Man stabbed in Newton

Officials believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers working nearby on the recent water main break responded to the report around 9:30 p.m, Apotheker said.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night around 99 Needham St. in Newton, police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said.

“Newton’s a very safe city, and we feel that the general public is not in any danger following this incident,” Apotheker said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in Boston for injuries that officials believe are non-threatening, Apotheker said.

The incident is under investigation.

