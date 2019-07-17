Man stabbed in Newton
A 20-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night around 99 Needham St. in Newton, police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said.
Officers working nearby on the recent water main break responded to the report around 9:30 p.m, Apotheker said.
Officials believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.
“Newton’s a very safe city, and we feel that the general public is not in any danger following this incident,” Apotheker said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in Boston for injuries that officials believe are non-threatening, Apotheker said.
The incident is under investigation.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
