Masked man wielding a knife robs Arlington bank

The heist happened at Winchester Savings Bank, Arlington police said in a tweet.

A knife-wielding man robbed an Arlington bank Wednesday morning with his face covered by a napkin, police said.

Police released this surveillance photo of the robber

“Suspect Description: Caucasian male, young, armed w/ a knife, wearing a Red Sox Baseball hat, black napkin over his face, black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers,” police tweeted.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who remains at large. No further information was immediately available.

