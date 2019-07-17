Mass. Senator says he will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to ensure new Celtics center can travel safely

“Senator Markey will do whatever is necessary to make sure Enes Kanter can travel safely outside the United States to do his job, exercise his right to free speech, and help the Boston Celtics win next season,” read a Wednesday statement from Markey’s office.

Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, plans to meet next week with Kanter, the new Celtics center, who has drawn the ire of the Turkish government, a fact that has complicated his foreign travel during his NBA career.

It’s not every day a US senator takes a diplomatic interest in the affairs of a new Boston Celtics signing, but Enes Kanter faces a unique set of challenges.

Kanter is a vocal critic of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been accused of increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

Kanter has called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century.” Earlier this year, The New York Times, citing pro-government newspapers, reported Kanter was indicted on a charge of violating a law against insulting Turkey’s president, and prosecutors in the country have sought an international arrest warrant for the basketball player because of his support for a Muslim cleric who lives in exile in the US.

Erdogan has accused the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, of instigating a coup attempt against him. Turkish authorities have arrested thousands of people thought to be supporters of Gulen since the failed coup. Gulen has denied involvement in the attempted overthrow.

Kanter has also denied the allegations made by Turkish authorities against him, saying that government cannot present “any single piece of evidence in of my wrongdoing.”

Markey “hopes to be of assistance and will share his strong support of free expression and his commitment to push back against moves toward authoritarianism overseas, ” according to a statement from his office.

It wouldn’t be the first time a senator tried to help Kanter.

In May, when Kanter’s team, the Portland Trail Blazers, were in the playoffs and there was a chance they wound face the Toronto Raptors for the title, US Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking his government to facilitate Kanter’s safe passage to and from Canada if the Blazers made the championship round, according to the Associated Press.

The Golden State Warriors swept Portland in the Western Conference finals, making the matter moot.

In March, the Associated Press reported Kanter did not travel with the Blazers to Toronto while on a road trip, fearing reprisal for his outspoken disapproval of Erdogan. The Celtics played the Raptors twice in Toronto last year.

During his stint with the New York Knicks earlier in the season, Kanter did not travel for a January game in London because he feared he could be killed or attacked.

Kanter’s passport Turkish passport was revoked in 2017 and he was detained in a Romanian airport before being released.

During his introductory Celtics press conference on Wednesday, Kanter addressed his political dissent, saying there “is no freedom, there is no democracy, and there is no human rights” in Turkey.

“What I’m trying to do is just bring awareness to all these people what’s really going on in Turkey,” he said.

Adam Himmelsbach of Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Associated Press was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.