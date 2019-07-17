MBTA Ride bus involved in crash in Burlington

Four people were injured when a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Ride service bus was hit by a car in Burlington Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 8:45 a.m., Burlington police officers and firefighters responded to the crash at Winn Street and Wyman Road. A car containing a single occupant, a 72-year-old Natick man, crossed the yellow line and hit the bus head-on, the Burlington police and fire departments said in a statement.

The bus was occupied by a driver, a 37-year-old Randolph man, and two female passengers from Woburn, age 37 and 61. The drivers and bus passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, officials said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.