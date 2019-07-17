N.H. middle school soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting child

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Police have charged a girls soccer coach with sexually assaulting a child.

Keene police say 24-year-old Alexander Waterbury, of Keene, was arrested Tuesday. He has been charged with four counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of prohibited sales of alcohol.

Police say Waterbury coached the girls team at Monadnock Regional Middle-High School in Swanzey at the time of the alleged assaults. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 16 but older than 13. It is unclear if the student was on the soccer team.