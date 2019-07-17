New England news in brief

A man was shot to death in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Rowe Street. The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers, Boyle said. No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday evening. Detectives were going door-to-door Wednesday seeking witnesses or surveillance video from homes or businesses in the area, police said. The man is the city’s 23rd homicide vicitim this year, compared to 29 for the same time last year, police said. “These should not be happening, these homicides, these acts of violence, especially on a quiet street like this in our good neighborhoods of Boston,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Revere

Boston man pulled from water dies

A Boston man who was pulled unresponsive from Revere Beach was later pronounced dead, State Police announced on Wednesday. Thomas M. Burns, 58, died at Cambridge Hospital, where he was transferred Tuesday evening after first being treated at Whidden Hospital in Everett, State Police said in a statement. Troopers were notified at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday that a lifeguards and onlookers had pulled a man from the water, the statement said.“The facts and circumstances of the death, including whether Mr. Burns drowned or suffered a medical incident while in the water, remain under investigation,” the statement said.

Concord, N.H.

Veterans clinic says it’s reducing its hours

New Hampshire’s only VA medical center is scaling back the hours of its clinic and urging veterans to use a network of private urgent care facilities around the state. The move to shift away from an around-the-clock clinic in Manchester starting Aug. 30 comes as Veterans Affairs presses for the use of urgent care clinics nationwide. Eligible veterans in New Hampshire can now use nine urgent care clinics that the VA contracts with in New Hampshire. The VA medical center will continue to offer a clinic 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. (AP)

Portland, Maine

Trial begins over art museum gift

A civil trial has begun over the Portland Museum of Art’s claims that a deceased benefactor’s caretaker manipulated her into removing the museum from her will. The museum’s lawyer contends Annemarie Germain isolated Eleanor G. Potter from her family and longtime attorney after moving in with her. Potter was a wealthy art collector who changed her will months before her March 2015 death at age 89, leaving Germain most of the estate. A previous will left Potter’s home to Germain, money to Potter’s family and remaining assets to the museum estimated to be up to $2 million. Germain’s lawyer says she and Potter were close, and that Potter’s attorney pressured her to donate to the museum. (AP)