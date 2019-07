Fifty years ago, on July 18, 1969, a crash involving a car driven by Senator Ted Kennedy killed Mary Jo Kopechne after the vehicle plunged off a bridge in Chappaquiddick on Martha’s Vineyard.

Here, we look back at photos of the events surrounding that crash.

Edgartown Police Chief Dominick Arena was the first to respond to the accident at the Dike Bridge on Chappaquiddick Island on the morning of July 19, 1969. Arena sat on the undercarriage of the submerged Oldsmobile driven by Kennedy, waiting for a Fire Department diver. (handout)