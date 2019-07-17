This day in history

Birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 84. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 81. Actor James Brolin is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 79. Singer Martha Reeves is 78. Business mogul Richard Branson is 69. Actress Margo Martindale is 68. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 65. Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 62. The Alarm musician Nigel Twist is 61. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 58. Actor Vin Diesel is 52. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 44. Actress Kristen Bell is 39. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 37. Punch Brothers musician Paul Kowert is 33.

Today is Thursday, July 18, the 199th day of 2019. There are 166 days left in the year.

In A.D. 64, the Great Fire of Rome began, consuming most of the city for about a week. (Some blamed the fire on Emperor Nero, who in turn blamed Christians.)

In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Colonel Robert Gould Shaw of Boston, was among those who were killed.

In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.

In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt (who was monitoring the proceedings at the White House) for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the day, Eleanor Roosevelt spoke to the convention, becoming the first presidential spouse to address such a gathering.

In 1969, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy’s car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.

In 1984, James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, Calif., killing 21 people before being shot dead by police.

In 1986, the world got its first look at the wreckage of the RMS Titanic resting on the ocean floor as videotape of the British luxury liner, which sank in 1912, was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85. Tutsi rebels declared an end to Rwanda’s 14-week-old civil war.

In 2013, once the very symbol of American industrial might, Detroit became the biggest US city to file for bankruptcy.