Titanic survivor’s light-up cane to be auctioned off

White held onto her walking stick, which had a battery-powered light that proved to be useful, and tried to play mediator among the men bickering in the lifeboat. “If you don’t stop talking through that hole in your face, there will be one less in the boat,” one man said to another.

Ella White recalled how, the night the Titanic struck an iceberg, no one aboard the ocean liner believed it would really sink. As she got ready to board a lifeboat, guys on the deck joked that she’d better have her ticket or she wouldn’t be able to get back on board the palatial ship. And after the lifeboat hit the water, one of the men casually lit his pipe and enjoyed a smoke, while women did the rowing.

“We were in the hands of men of that kind,” White said. “I settled two or three fights between them, and quieted them down.”

The battery-powered cane that White used as a signal on the night the ship sank could now fetch up to $500,000 at auction.

The rare artifact is one of several pieces of Titanic memorabilia that are being offered to the highest bidder as part of Guernsey’s “A Century at Sea” maritime auction in Newport, R.I., on Friday and Saturday.

The nautically-themed auction features more than 700 lots, including White’s cane and an unused purser’s receipt from the ship, which famously sank on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg in April 1912.

The purser’s receipt would have been issued to first-class passengers who took a meal in the restaurant instead of the dining saloon, because they’d be entitled to a rebate from the purser’s office.

Because the receipt was not stamped with a number, it “may have been removed from the ship as a souvenir prior to the maiden voyage,” the auction listing states.

Other Titanic-related items include a 28-inch model of the Titanic made from thousands of small pieces of amber; a White Star Line postcard that shows how large the Titanic was compared with the Bunker Hill Monument, the Washington Monument, the Metropolitan Tower in New York, and other famous landmarks; and a plaster cast of the handprints of Millvina Dean, who was a baby when the Titanic sank and the youngest passenger to survive the tragedy. (She was also the last living Titanic survivor when she died in 2009).

But White’s light-up cane has received the most attention thus far.

White was a wealthy widow from New York who was traveling as a first-class passenger aboard the Titanic.

“During her European travels, she injured her foot causing her to use a cane to support her balance,” the auction listing states. “Unforeseen to her, this cane would serve a historically valiant and fortuitous purpose beyond aiding her injury.”

White later provided testimony for Congress about what she experienced that fateful night that the Titanic sank. She explained how she was sitting in bed when the ship hit the iceberg.

“I was just sitting on the bed, just ready to turn the lights out,” she said in her testimony. “It did not seem to me that there was any very great impact at all. It was just as though we went over about a thousand marbles.”

White and her traveling companion, Marie Young, and their maid entered one of the lifeboats from the top deck and were lowered into the water. They were the second boat in the water. She said they were ordered to row away from the Titanic and head toward a light shining in the distance.

White said that the four men in the lifeboat were not skilled at rowing, so the women took over the task. The shining light was coming from a boat that was miles away, and they were unable to reach it.

“But we rowed and rowed and rowed, and then we all suggested that it was simply impossible for us to get to it; that we never could get to it, and the thing to do was to go back and see what we could do for the others,” she said in her testimony. “We only had 22 in our boat.”

“Then we turned and went back, and lingered around there for a long time, trying to locate the other boats, but we could not locate them except by hearing them,” she said.

She said her illuminated cane served as both a source of light and a signal.

“The only way they could locate us was by my electric light,” she said. “The lamp on the boat was absolutely worth nothing. They tinkered with it all along, but they could not get it in shape. I had an electric cane — a cane with an electric light in it — and that was the only light we had. We sat there for a long time, and we saw the ship go down, distinctly.”

“It was something dreadful,” she said.

White said no one thought the Titanic would actually go down.

“If they had thought the ship was going down, they would not have frivoled as they did about it. Some of them said, ‘When you come back you will need a pass,’ ” she said. “They never would have said these things if anybody had had any idea that the ship was going to sink.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.