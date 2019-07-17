Too close for comfort? The shark that closed a Truro beach wasn’t too far offshore
The shark that forced an hourlong closure of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro on Tuesday got uncomfortably close to shore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The conservancy tweeted out a photo of the shark Tuesday as it swam in waters off the shoreline. And there wasn’t much daylight between the shore and the shark.
“Quite a few sharks were spotted close to shore on today’s research trip,” the conservancy wrote in the tweet. “This shark was off Head of the Meadow in Truro. Safety officials were notified and the beach was closed to swimming for one hour.”
