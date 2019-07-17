Woman stabbed in Belmont; suspect captured after crash

A man allegedly stabbed a woman in Belmont Wednesday morning and was later captured when he crashed his vehicle in Cambridge, officials said.

The violence erupted shortly before 9:40 a.m., when Belmont police were called to Partridge Lane for “a reported altercation between a male and female party that are known to each other,” said a statement from the department and DA Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Authorities said police “located a female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds from the assault and immediately rendered aid.”