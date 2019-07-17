Woman stabbed in Belmont; suspect captured after crash
A man allegedly stabbed a woman in Belmont Wednesday morning and was later captured when he crashed his vehicle in Cambridge, officials said.
The violence erupted shortly before 9:40 a.m., when Belmont police were called to Partridge Lane for “a reported altercation between a male and female party that are known to each other,” said a statement from the department and DA Marian T. Ryan’s office.
Authorities said police “located a female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds from the assault and immediately rendered aid.”
Police also pursued the suspect.
“The male suspect subsequently fled the scene, and was pursued by Belmont Police through Arlington and Cambridge before crashing his vehicle in Cambridge,’’ the release said. “Belmont Police were able to place the suspect into custody before he was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.”
A Cambridge police spokesman said via e-mail that the “area of the crash was Rt. 16 [Alewife Brook Parkway] near Whittemore Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m.”
Officials didn’t immediately provide the names of the victim or the suspect.
The statement said the victim “is currently hospitalized. This an open and ongoing investigation, additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
