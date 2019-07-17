1999 Women’s World Cup soccer memorabilia up for auction

Bidding is currently underway for her official Nike 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team USA goalkeeper jersey that was autographed by members of the 1999 championship team, including Brandi Chastain, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly.

Boston-based RR Auction said the items are from the personal collection of goalkeeper Tracy Noonan (formerly Ducar), who played on the US national soccer team that won the Women’s World Cup in 1999.

Twenty years after the United States won its first FIFA Women’s World Cup championship, some memorabilia from the team’s historic victory is being put up for auction.

Other souvenirs on the auction block include an official Adidas soccer ball that was used during a World Cup match that was signed by the entire US women’s national soccer team; an autographed color photo of the team that was taken moments after winning the title; and an autographed copy of the Dec. 20, 1999, issue of Sports Illustrated that featured the team on the cover under the headline “Sportswomen of the Year.”

Noonan’s World Cup memorabilia is just one part of the sports-themed auction, which ends July 18. An array of Olympic medals — from the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, and many others — are also available for purchase, as well as official Olympic torches.

As of Wednesday morning, a gold medal from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics was leading the bidding, with a bid of $22,000.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, described the men’s freestyle skiing medal as “rare and remarkably appealing.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first time a Vancouver Winner’s Medal has been ever offered at public auction,” Livingston said.

For more information and to view the full list of auction items, visit www.rrauction.com.‏

