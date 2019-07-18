2-alarm fire engulfs Brockton home Thursday

A 2-alarm fire engulfed a home in Brockton early Thursday, but no one was injured, firefighters said.

Firefighters received a call at 2:30 a.m. about a fire at a two-story, wood-frame single-family home at 66 Sinclair Road, said Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan.

The department estimates the fire caused $400,000 in damage. The family was home when the fire broke out, Galligan said. Three adults were displaced but were not injured.