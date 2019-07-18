2-alarm fire engulfs Brockton home Thursday
A 2-alarm fire engulfed a home in Brockton early Thursday, but no one was injured, firefighters said.
Firefighters received a call at 2:30 a.m. about a fire at a two-story, wood-frame single-family home at 66 Sinclair Road, said Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan.
The department estimates the fire caused $400,000 in damage. The family was home when the fire broke out, Galligan said. Three adults were displaced but were not injured.
The building and land were worth $342,500, according to Brockton assessment records.
Firefighters extinguished the fire around 7 a.m.
“It was a well-advanced fire when they arrived,” Galligan said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The state was pounded by rain, thunder, and lightning Wednesday. But Galligan said, “I don’t believe it had to do with the weather.”
