Baker administration affirms support for transgender members of National Guard

“The Massachusetts National Guard serves the interests of the Commonwealth and the Nation best with a military force that recruits and retains the most qualified people without regard to race, gender, color, creed, sexual oreientation, national origin, or gender identity,” Turco said.

“The Massachusetts National Guard and the Baker-Polito Administration will continue to support transgender Soldiers and Airmen in serving our Commonwealth with dignity and respect,” Secretary of Public Safety Thomas Turco said in a letter to state lawmakers.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s ban of transgender people serving in the military, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration affirmed its support for transgender members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Tuesday.

The statement was released in reponse to a letter from lawmakers, who called upon Republican Governor Baker to publicly state his support for transgender members of the Massachusetts National Guard. National Guard units are typically overseen by governors, but the federal policy applies to all branches of the military.

“We believe that anyone who is qualified and capable to serve should have to oportunity to do so and that no soldier should be treated any differently today because of who they are,” the senators and representatives said, citing the state’s non-discrimination laws.

In 2016, President Barack Obama enabled transgender people to openly serve in the military and access gender-affirming medical treatment. But the Republican Trump ordered an about-face.

The Department of Defense’s new military policy, which went into effect on April 12, reversed Obama’s efforts. Those serving in the military who had previously been diagnosed with gender dysphoria were exempt from the new policy.

Turco’s letter also stated that the Massachusetts National Guard would continue to assist in obtaining exemptions from the federal policy. Waivers, which are granted on a case-by-case basis, would enable transgender people to serve in the armed forces.

“No soldier or airman would be dismissed from their service solely on the basis of gender identity,” said Jake Wark, spokesman for Turco’s office.

The Massachusetts National Guard does not track the gender identity of its 8,300 soldiers and airmen, Turco’s office added.