Boston, Lawrence declare heat emergencies; cooling centers to open

Boston residents are encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available city services.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Center for Youth & Families community centers and residents can swim at the city’s pools for free, officials said.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has declared a heat emergency from Friday at noon to Sunday evening with temperatures ranging from 96 to 102 degrees which could feel as hot as 112 degrees, his office said in a statement Thursday.

Walsh issued heat safety tips asking the public to rest often in shady areas, and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Please check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities. If you see homeless individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911,” the office said in a statement.

The Boston Public Health Commission operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said.

Elsewhere, Lawrence will also open two cooling centers this Saturday, the office of Mayor Rivera said in a statement.

The Lawrence Public Library at 51 Lawrence St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Center/El Centro at 155 Haverhill St. will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, officials said.

Additional tips and resources can be found at boston.gov/heat.

