Boston Public Library employee assaulted by library patron, police say

Officers were called to the Copley Square library at about 8:54 p.m. The victim told police that he had been working in the library’s computer section when Zaniboni suddenly become irate for no apparent reason and started yelling at him, police wrote.

William Zaniboni, 49, of Boston, is facing charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

When the employee asked him to leave the building, Zaniboni allegedly indicated that he would be waiting outside for him.

A short time later, when the employee was leaving the library, Zaniboni allegedly approached him and punched him in the face. The employee tried to defend himself and brought Zaniboni to the ground, the posting said.

Zaniboni allegedly took out a can of what is believed to be mace and sprayed the victim in the face and then walked towards Exeter Street. Zaniboni was taken into custody a short time later by police.

