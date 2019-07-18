Dorchester man,22, identified as Sunday night homicide victim

Police identified the victim Thursday as Adilson Barbosa, 22, of Dorchester.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street around 11:37 p.m. Sunday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boston police have identified the man who was fatally shot late Sunday night in Dorchester and they continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Roslindale on Wednesday.

Police did not disclose a motive for the homicide, which remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Rowe Street in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to police, the victim was shot around 3:10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in his 20s, police said.

Through Thursday, 23 homicides have been committed in Boston, down from 29 the same time last year, police said.

