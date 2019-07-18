Excessive heat watch will be in effect Saturday

Then a warm front — cue horror movie music here — will usher in very hot and humid conditions.

Thursday will be humid but much cooler than it’s been, with temperatures holding steady in the 70s. The National Weather Service said it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers Thursday evening, with lows in the mid 60s.

A sweltering weekend lies ahead, so enjoy these mild temperatures while they last.

A mild and humid start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the upper 60s/lower 70s. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 70s to near 80 today. Expect the heat and humidity to build through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/2VhlEEPa5O — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 18, 2019

Friday will be partly sunny and much warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. It will be muggy too, and the humidity will linger into the evening, forecasters.

Then Saturday will be sunny and HOT.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. With highs in the upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat index values could reach up to 107 degrees, forecasters said.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

[Let's recap] Don't forget the heat that follows. Friday → Sunday, all of S New England. Heat indices @ 95F to 105F, up as high as @ 110F. Warmest conditions Saturday. Throughout there is the risk of heat-related illnesses w/ prolonged exposure. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/acho9f7p1m — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2019

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm, with a low around 78, and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95, forecasters said.

Sunday night there will be a chance of showers after 7 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Forecasters said the chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

