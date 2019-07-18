Fires, floods, downed trees in Wednesday’s thunderstorms

A 2-alarm attic fire burned at an apartment complex in Waltham Wednesday, said Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Richard Grant. Lightning struck the attic of the wood-frame 18-unit apartment complex at 40 Kings Way around 5:43 p.m. Multiple units had water damage and firefighters estimated the building had sustained $500,000 in damage.

A 3-alarm fire broke out in Stoughton Thursday morning, Stoughton Fire Rescue said in a statement. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. after lightning struck a Stoughton Housing Authority senior housing complex at 4 Capen St. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building.

“I believe after lightning struck the [building], it energized some of the metal ductwork and the wiring. It was in the truss system of the roof in the attic,” Grant said.

Approximately 50 people were displaced because of the fire, Grant said. One firefighter was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for heat exhaustion, where he was treated and released. It took one hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Video from an MBTA Red Line train showed water pouring from the roof of the car into the train.

The National Weather Service fielded two dozen reports, mostly of trees and power wires down.

Millville police responded to several fallen trees, including one that fell on a wire and caught fire, said Patricia Benoit, a Millville police clerk. One image shows a tree branch puncturing a windshield outside a home in the town near the Rhode Island border.

Wednesday’s rainstorms also caused a 3-alarm fire in Southbridge and multiple downed trees in Holliston.

Expect rain and thunderstorms to linger over Massachusetts Thursday, with potential for a few heavy downpours in the Boston area, the weather service said. The showers will push offshore Thursday night.

