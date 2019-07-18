Fla. appeals court to review surveillance camera use in Kraft cases

The court also said it wouild look at the case of Robert Freels who was arrested by Vero Beach police last August after they used video cameras secretly installed in a spa authorities suspected was a front for prostitution and human trafficking.

In brief orders issued this week, the Fourth District Court of Appeals said it would look at the soliciting prostitution charge against Kraft and the parallel prosecution of four women who authorities alleged used a massage parlor as a brothel in Jupiter that Kraft twice visited in January.

A Florida appeals court will review the use of secret surveillance cameras to investigate prostitution and human trafficking in Florida that led to charges against New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft and dozens of other men.

Trial judges in Palm Beach County where Kraft and the women were prosecuted and a judge in Indian River County, where Freels was facing a similar charge, have barred prosecutors from using the video evidence, which was collected under a “sneak and peak” search warrant.

The judges broadly reached the same conclusion: Police wrongly allowed the cameras to record people innocently receiving massages, in violation of their constitutional right to privacy. And if police did sometimes shut off the cameras, they did not always do it fast enough.

“The fact that some totally innocent men and women had their entire lawful time spent in a massage room viewed intermittently by a detective-monitor is unacceptable because their conduct was still recorded,” Judge Joseph Marx wrote when he barred Palm Beach prosecutors from using the videos against the four women charged along with Kraft.

The larger legal question, however, may be one that the judges, prosecution, and defense all agree is not answered under Florida law: Is it even legal to use secret cameras for a criminal investigation?

“There are no Florida Statutes or Rules of Criminal Procedure specifically authorizing or prohibiting surreptitious video surveillance,’’ wrote Judge Leonard Hanser who ruled in favor of Kraft and has kept the videos of Kraft from being publicly released.

The case against Freels fell apart when the judge learned that police had five cameras installed in the East Spa in Vero Beach and let them run for 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 60 days.

Police, after reviewing 30 days of recordings, charged dozens of men in the case. Three men had received legitimate massages, Judge Nicole P. Menz wwrote.

She wrote that it was “notable ... that there remains on a hard drive somewhere at the Vero Beach Police Department recordings that were made but were never monitored - 30 full days worth. We will not know how many more innocent clients were intercepted and recorded simply receiving a massage ....unbenknownst to them the government was recording their every move.”

The appeals court did not immediately post a schedule for the cases.

Through his attorneys, Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution and demanded a jury trial.

According to court records, Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 where he was allegedly videorecorded paying for sex with two women employees.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.