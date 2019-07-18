Here are 7 ways to beat the scorching heat this weekend

The NWS has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning to evening throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut. The heat index — or what the temperature feels like when heat and humidity are factored in — is set to soar to over 100 on Saturday.

It won’t be much cooler on Sunday, either, forecasters are saying.

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend. Friday in the Boston area will be hot, humid, and sunny with highs in the upper 80s, and Saturday’s highs in the upper 90s could be record-breaking, according to the National Weather Service.

“Much of the interior could have a heat index around 95F to 100F Friday and Sunday, and a heat index of 100F up to 110F on Saturday,” forecasters said.

Here are seven ways you can beat the heat in the city this weekend.

1. Head to a spray park

There are plenty of free spray parks in and around Boston to hit up this weekend to cool off. They’re kid-friendly and offer a variety of water features. Here are a few in Boston to check out:

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway has seven water features to check out, including the Rings Fountain, the Chinatown Stream, and the Harbor Fog sculpture.

The Children’s Fountain on the Christian Science Plaza features a ring of jets and has been a summer staple in Boston since 1975.

The Johnson Playground Spray Deck offers splash areas for big and little kids.

2. Venture to the beach or a lake

If you’re looking to stay close to home, take a trip to Carson Beach, Pleasure Beach, or Constitution Beach — all located within the city of Boston.

Want to make a weekend trip out of it? Check out one of the 2o best beaches to visit in New England.

And don’t forget some of the area’s best lakes and ponds, including Walden Pond, Mirror Lake in Devens, Arlington Reservoir, and Crystal Lake in Newton.

3. Drive — or take a boat — somewhere a bit cooler

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Nantucket will remain in the 80s over the weekend and both the Outer Cape and western Massachusetts will have a lower heat index than the rest of the state.

Driving to the White Mountains or northern Maine also will shave a few extra degrees off of expected highs, if you’re up for a longer drive.

4. Grab a frozen treat

Use the heat wave as an excuse to drive in an air-conditioned car to one (or more) of the iconic ice cream shops around New England.

A few in Massachusetts include Four Seas on Cape Cod, Richardson’s Ice Cream in Middleton, and SoCo Creamery Scoop Shop in Great Barrington.

5. Hide out in a movie theater

When any other way to beat the heat just won’t do, you can always see a movie at a local, air conditioned theater.

At Kendall Square Cinema, watch “The Farewell,” “The Art of Self-Defense,” or “Maiden.”

At Coolidge Corner Theatre, catch “Yesterday,” “Midsommar,” or “Cemetery Man,” their After Midnite flick.

At one of Massachusetts’ Regal Cinema locations, catch the opening weekend of “The Lion King,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” or “Toy Story 4.”

6. Cook something on the grill

When it’s too hot to turn on the oven and heat up the house, it’s the perfect time to fire up the grill. In addition to classic hamburgers, hot dogs, and other grilled meats, the heat wave is the perfect time to try out some grilled vegetable recipes.

7. Eat out

Beat the heat with some seafood in Winthrop, Australian pies by the harbor, or any of these eateries perfect for long, hot summer days.

