Kevin Spacey’s in the clear on Nantucket, but he’s still dealing with additional legal matters

Here are two legal matters that remain pending against the former “House of Cards” and “The Usual Suspects” star. Spacey hasn’t been charged with any additional crimes in the US or abroad.

Variety reported earlier this month that British police flew to the United States in May to interview Spacey regarding six sexual assault allegations spanning from 1996 to 2013 in the United Kingdom. Spacey helmed London’s Old Vic Theater from 2004 to 2015.

The Associated Press reported last year that after conducting its own investigation, the Old Vic said it had received 20 complaints of inappropriate behavior by Spacey. It said most of the alleged victims had been staffers and that a “cult of personality” around Spacey made it difficult for them to come forward, according to the wire service.

In response, the Old Vic trained employees to act as “confidential sounding boards” to staff members experiencing abuse and unsure about what to do, the AP reported.

Masseur lawsuit

Spacey faces a federal lawsuit in California from a massage therapist who alleges the actor forced him to touch his genitals during a massage in October 2016 at a private residence in Malibu.

The masseur isn’t named in his second amended complaint against Spacey, filed last month.

According to the complaint, Spacey entered an upstairs room for the massage wearing only a robe and locked the door behind him. He complained of pain or discomfort in his groin area and laid down on the massage table face up, even though he was told to lay face down, the complaint says.

“The massage proceeded normally at first, after which, while PLAINTIFF was massaging SPACEY’s leg, SPACEY grabbed PLAINTIFF’s hand and pulled it onto SPACEY’s scrotum and testicles, which PLAINTIFF was forced by SPACEY’s action to touch,” the filing says.

The masseur pulled his hand away, and Spacey later “forced PLAINTIFF’s hand to rub his penis, scrotum, and testicles,” the complaint says.

According to the suit, the masseur stepped back and said words to the effect of, “What are you doing? This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son.”

Spacey stood up naked and walked toward the masseur, telling him “you have such beautiful eyes” and grabbing his shoulders to move in for what felt like an attempted kiss, the suit alleges. The masseur told Spacey to “just let me go,” and the actor replied, “just let me give you a blow job,” the complaint says.

“Only after PLAINTIFF repeated, ‘this is over – just let me go,’ did SPACEY eventually allow PLAINTIFF to leave,” the filing says. “PLAINTIFF hurriedly grabbed his massage table, leaving behind other materials like the sheets and oil, and fled the Residence.”

Spacey’s lawyers, using his legal name Kevin Spacey Fowler, denied the allegations in their written response to the complaint, also filed last month.

“Mr. Fowler continues to object to Plaintiff’s use of a pseudonym and refusal to disclose his identity even to Mr. Fowler,” his lawyers wrote. “Despite Plaintiff’s improper withholding of his identity, and Mr. Fowler’s resulting inability to fully understand and address the allegations, Mr. Fowler nonetheless provides a good faith attempt to answer the allegations in the Second Amended Complaint.”

Spacey’s team added that “Plaintiff is not entitled to recover any punitive damages because Mr. Fowler did not engage in any wrongful conduct, let alone wrongful conduct with malice or reckless disregard to Plaintiff’s rights and feelings.”

On June 26, the presiding judge ordered the plaintiff to provide his name to Spacey’s lawyers within three days, while also ruling that the accuser’s name won’t be disclosed in public filings in the case unless “otherwise ordered by the Court.”

A scheduling conference is slated for Aug. 20.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.