Man charged with murdering child in Brockton in 2016
A California man is facing a murder charge for the 2016 death of a boy who had not yet turned 3 years old in a Brockton home, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Timy Jo Griffin is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton on charges of murder and reckless endangerment of a child, Cruz’s office said in a statement.
According to prosecutors, first responders rushed to a Brockton residence on Dec. 5, 2016 where they found the boy, who was then 2 years and 8 months old, unresponsive. The boy, identified as Nazeir Phillips, died from his injuries three days later, prosecutors said.
The connection between the 24-year-old Griffin and Phillips was not immediately known.
According to prosecutors, Griffin was secretly indicted by the Plymouth County grand jury June 28. He was arrested in California where he agreed to return to Massachusetts, setting the stage for Thursday’s arraignment in the Brockton courthouse.
No further information is currently available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
