Minor injuries reported after Peabody fire truck crashes in Salem
A Peabody fire truck collided with a civilian vehicle in Salem Thursday afternoon as the truck was headed to a fire, and “minor injuries” were reported, police said.
Salem Police Captain Frederick Ryan said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., as Peabody firefighters were responding to a call for assistance battling a blaze in downtown Salem.
Ryan said the crash occurred at the intersection of Boston and Bridge streets, and the civilian vehicle may have run a red light, though the matter remained under investigation.
There were only minor injuries, Ryan said, but he had no further information on who was hurt.
Peabody fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
