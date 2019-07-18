Minor injuries reported after Peabody fire truck crashes in Salem

A Peabody fire truck collided with a civilian vehicle in Salem Thursday afternoon as the truck was headed to a fire, and “minor injuries” were reported, police said.

Salem Police Captain Frederick Ryan said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., as Peabody firefighters were responding to a call for assistance battling a blaze in downtown Salem.

Ryan said the crash occurred at the intersection of Boston and Bridge streets, and the civilian vehicle may have run a red light, though the matter remained under investigation.