New president of Hampshire College sees the school as the future of education

“The purpose of this institution is to reinvent the future of higher ed,” said Wingenbach, 49, who had been serving as acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin. “Why does Hampshire matter? Because Hampshire is a laboratory for how to make higher education better.”

Shortly after Edward C. Wingenbach signed a contract as the school’s eighth president Thursday afternoon, he addressed a press conference at the college, explaining the many reasons he believes Hampshire will succeed.

AMHERST — Not only does the new Hampshire College president believe the school will emerge from the existential sandbar it hit this year, he sees it as embodying the future of higher education.

That optimistic message was far different in tenor from the January announcement by former president Miriam “Mim” Nelson that the school was in dire financial straits and seeking to merge with another institution to stay afloat. Shortly after that, trustees announced the school would not admit a class in the fall of 2019.

Wingenbach described the decision to not admit a class this fall as one that was made for “honest reasons” but put Hampshire in a bad situation. When asked if it was a mistake, he said he simply wasn’t sure, but noted that what followed was a remarkable response and mobilization on the part of students, staff, faculty, and alumni.

Based on that response, Wingenbach said he believes the college is poised to reinvigorate itself and reclaim its identity, which was starting to become lost.

“Hampshire is in a sense, a victim of its own success. Ideas perfected here were adopted elsewhere --- I still don’t think there’s any place in America that does everything that Hampshire does as well as Hampshire does,” he said.

Still, he said, “Its uniqueness has eroded a bit.”

He invited students to get involved and “be part of the adventure to reinvent this place.”

Specific issues the college must address, he said, include its upcoming accreditation evaluation, fund-raising, rebuilding its admissions office, and recruiting a class for 2020.

The most immediate need is to prepare for the re-accreditation evaluation by the New England Commission of Higher Education, which soon will make a decision about whether to place Hampshire on probation or withdraw its accreditation. The commission in June gave the college five months to shore up its finances, stabilize its leadership, and put in place realistic plans for fund-raising and long-term sustainability.

Wingenbach said he has no doubt that Hampshire will succeed in the evaluation, which is expected in November.

Wingenbach said he was integrally involved in successful re-accreditation efforts at Ripon College and at the University of Redlands in California, where he worked for 15 years before he went to Ripon, and also has been an evaluator himself.

“I know the accreditation process from the inside and the outside,” he said.

Wingenbach met with Hampshire’s senior leadership team Thursday morning and then gathered with about 150 faculty, staff, students, and alumni for an ice cream social before arriving at the press conference with his sleeves rolled up.

Christoph Cox, professor of philosophy who served on the search committee, said Wingenbach was the panel’s unanimous choice because they felt he understands Hampshire, is prepared to take on the daunting task of fund-raising, and can deal with the pressing accreditation issues.

“It was the full picture that we really liked,” he said. “I’m feeling really good about it. This was not a divided decision.”

Hampshire student Jessica Roy, who was not on the search team but works in the admissions office, said she was thrilled by the news.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to like the president of the school,” she said. “I’m really excited. He has the experience we need.”

Sarah Steely, a lab technician at Hampshire and an alum who represented staff on the search committee, said she thinks Wingenbach was the right choice because “he had most of the things our community wanted out of a president” -- including someone who can fund-raise, tell the Hampshire story, help unify the campus, and is committed to transparency and openness.

Wingenbach was one of three finalists who came to campus last week for a series of interviews with faculty, staff, administrators, and students.

He was acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin from January to the end of June, and had been vice president, dean of faculty, and professor of politics and government there from 2015-2019.

Laurie Loisel can be reached at laurieloisel@gmail.com.