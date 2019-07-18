One shot in Revere; search on for suspect

The “suspect search is ongoing,” Procopio said in an e-mail shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:20 p.m. and the victim was found on Shirley Avenue, David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police said.

REVERE — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Thursday night after a person was shot here near a Mexican restaurant on Centennial Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said State Police trooper James DeAngelis, a department spokesman.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Procopio said.

Yellow crime scene tape was used to close a large stretch of the street located near the Revere Beach stop on the MBTA Blue Line. Inside the crime scene were several homes and the Cinco de Mayo Restaurante y Bar.

An employee of the restaurant told the Globe by telephone that the shooting took place down the street from the location. “It sounded like a little firecracker,” the employee said of the gunshots.

The employee, who declined to give his name, said three people inside the restaurant were not able to leave while police investigated.

At least a dozen police cruisers were at the scene. Revere, MBTA Transit, and State Police have responded.

Revere Police Capt. Amy O’Hara, a spokeswoman for the department, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

No further information was available.

