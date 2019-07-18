Police identify man shot and killed in Roslindale
Boston police on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed in Roslindale the day before as Daniel Vo, 24, of Boston.
He was shot in the area of 27 Rowe St. at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said in a press release. Vo was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.
No further information was released Thursday.
Vo is the city’s 23rd homicide victim, compared to 29, for the same period last year, police said Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call department’s Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
