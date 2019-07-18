This day in history

In 1553, King Henry VIII’s daughter Mary was proclaimed Queen of England after Lady Jane Grey was deposed.

Birthdays: Actress Helen Gallagher is 93. Singer Vikki Carr is 79. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 79. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 75. Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 73. Queen lead guitarist Brian May is 72. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards is 57. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 54. Classical singer Urs Buhler is 48.

Today is Friday, July 19, the 200th day of 2019. There are 165 days left in the year.

In 1848, a pioneering women’s rights convention convened in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

In 1944, the Democratic national convention convened in Chicago with the nomination of President Franklin D. Roosevelt considered a certainty.

In 1961, TWA became the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies as it presented ‘‘By Love Possessed’’ to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin ‘‘Buzz’’ Aldrin, and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.

In 1979, the Nicaraguan capital of Managua fell to Sandinista guerrillas, two days after President Anastasio Somoza fled the country.

In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

In 1985, Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire was chosen to be the first schoolteacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members died when the Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff in January 1986.)

In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 which experienced the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 other people survived.

In 1993, President Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed ‘‘don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.’’

In 2016, Republicans meeting in Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: ‘‘This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.’’

Last year, a duck boat packed with tourists capsized and sank in high winds on a lake in the tourist town of Branson, Mo., killing 17 people.