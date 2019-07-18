Tow truck driver fired after tying a dog on the back of his flatbed

A tow truck driver was fired and State Police launched an investigation after a picture of a dog tied up on the back of a tow truck traveling on Interstate 95 in Waltham circulated on Facebook Wednesday, officials said.

The tow truck was owned by Ramsay’s Towing of Waltham. The photo sparked outrage on Facebook, where it had been shared almost 500 times as of Thursday afternoon.

After learning of the photo, Justin Ramsay, owner of the tow truck company, said the driver was “terminated immediately.”