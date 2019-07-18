Tow truck driver fired after tying a dog on the back of his flatbed
A tow truck driver was fired and State Police launched an investigation after a picture of a dog tied up on the back of a tow truck traveling on Interstate 95 in Waltham circulated on Facebook Wednesday, officials said.
The tow truck was owned by Ramsay’s Towing of Waltham. The photo sparked outrage on Facebook, where it had been shared almost 500 times as of Thursday afternoon.
After learning of the photo, Justin Ramsay, owner of the tow truck company, said the driver was “terminated immediately.”
“We were not aware of the driver having the dog on the back of the truck,” Justin Ramsay said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “The driver and company have both cooperated with the local police department and the State Police.”
Ramsay also met with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which is investigating the incident alongside State Police. Police are looking into who was responsible, the owner and condition of the animal, and whether law enforcement action is warranted, State Police said in a statement.
“There were some posts that this was a company policy,” Ramsay said. “That could not be further from the truth. This is a dog-friendly workplace.”
