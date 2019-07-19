Abandoned kitten rescued from box on Malden sidewalk

“The box was taped tightly, but they looked inside and they found out it was a very, very small kitten in the box,” Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a statement.

An MBTA driver told police around 3 p.m. Wednesday that he discovered a kitten inside a box on the sidewalk near 12 Hawthorne St., said Malden Police Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.

Malden police rescued a kitten that was found abandoned in a box on the side of a road, police said.

The cat was in relatively good condition and not dehydrated when it was found, Alkins said.

”We don’t know how long she was out there, but the particular temperature was in the low 90-degree range and directly out in the sun. It only would’ve been a matter of time before she would’ve been in trouble if she hadn’t been found by the MBTA driver,” Alkins said.

The kitten was taken to Malden Animal Hospital, Alkins said.

“When we brought her to the vet, one of the girls said we should call her Millie, and we stuck with that,” Alkins said.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston now has custody of Millie.

“Once the process is done and she’s gotten the care and help she needs, she should be put up for adoption. But it’ll be done by the Animal Rescue League,” Alkins said.

Malden police said Millie is very friendly and affectionate. The kitten does not appear to be wild or feral.

”We expect her to have a very, very, very long and happy life as a result of the good work of a citizen,” Molis said.

Abandoning an animal in Massachusetts is a felony punishable by jail time and a fine, Alkins said. Anyone with information about Millie can call Malden police at 781-222-1212 or the Animal Rescue League of Boston law enforcement division at 617-426-9170.

”Instead of just putting a pet out to suffer or discarding it, there are places and agencies that would be willing to give you a helping hand, like police, animal rescue, or [the] MSPCA. If you have an unwanted animal, this is no way to discard it,” Alkins said.

@MaldenPDChief meets 🐈 🐱 Feline Officer Millie who was rescued by Malden PD this week. She was found abandoned in a box 📦 on a street here in the city. we are happy to report she is doing excellent. For more on this story see our @YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/6OcLHSvVo0 — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 18, 2019

