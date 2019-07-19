Accused child rapist from Leominster arrested Thursday in Illinois after 6 years on the run

An accused child rapist from Leominster was arrested in Illinois after six years on the run - and just one month on the State Police Most Wanted list, State Police said.

Zion Vazquez, 31, was wanted by Leominster police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under age 10. He has been on the run since 2013, when he learned Leominster police were investigating him, State Police said in a statement.

After adding him to the Massachusetts State Police list of most wanted fugitives on June 20, 2019, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section received several anonymous tips. One of the tips led to the discovery of an abandoned house in Illinois with an attached garage where Vazquez was possibly working as a mechanic, police said.