NH authorities investigating shooting death in Manchester, ‘suspicious’ deaths in Concord
New Hampshire authorities are currently investigating the deaths of three people in what appear to be separate incidents in two major cities on Friday.
In statements released early Friday, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office said police and prosecutors are in Manchester, where a man was fatally shot near Union Street. The statement did not detail when the homicide took place.
“Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random act and there is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public,’’ according to MacDonald’s office.
About one minute later, MacDonald’s office sent out a second statement, reporting that police and prosecutors were actively investigating the “suspicious” deaths of an adult man and an adult woman in Concord, the Granite State’s capital city.
“Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce that officials are responding to the suspicious deaths of an adult male and an adult female in Concord, New Hampshire,’’ officials said in a statement.
No further information is currently available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
