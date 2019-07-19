NH authorities investigating shooting death in Manchester, ‘suspicious’ deaths in Concord

New Hampshire authorities are currently investigating the deaths of three people in what appear to be separate incidents in two major cities on Friday.

In statements released early Friday, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office said police and prosecutors are in Manchester, where a man was fatally shot near Union Street. The statement did not detail when the homicide took place.

“Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random act and there is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public,’’ according to MacDonald’s office.