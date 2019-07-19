Brookline schools superintendent resigns

During his time as superintendent, Bott said he worked to strengthen policies that protect students’ rights and achieve greater budget transparency and fiscal stability, according to his letter.

“[S]ustaining the quantity and quality of my work as Superintendent has come at great personal cost to me, and to my family,” read Andrew Bott’s letter to Julie Schreiner-Oldham, the school committee chair. “I have decided that these sacrifices are too great to sustain any further, and so, I have decided to resign as Superintendent.”

The superintendent of Brookline public schools has resigned after three years in the job, according to a letter sent Friday to the chairwoman of the town’s school committee.

He said the diversity of teachers and paraprofessionals has steadily increased during his tenure and the district’s leadership “is more diverse than ever before.”

“I am most proud of the educational equity work that has taken place over the past three years, the personal work I have done to support principals, and the transformative work currently underway at Brookline High School,” Bott wrote.

Construction on a renovated and expanded high school is underway and expected to be completed in two years.

In a letter to the district’s staff and families, Schreiner-Oldham said Bott’s “commitment to diversity in the schools in unmatched.”

“Anyone who worked with Andrew understood the depth of his commitment to public education, coming from someone who was first and foremost an educator,” Schreiner-Oldham said in the letter that was posted to the district’s website.

Bott had previously worked in Boston Public Schools as the principal of Orchard Gardens K-8 in Roxbury.

Schreiner-Oldham expects the school committee to choose an interim leader soon.

A meeting to discuss transition scenarios is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the school committee room at Town Hall.

