Charlestown man with warrant nabbed at North Station after allegedly evading fare

In a statement, Transit Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Derek Matarazzo.

A Charlestown man allegedly evaded a fare at the North Station T stop Thursday and gave MBTA Transit Police a fake name when they caught him, but authorities quickly determined his true identity and discovered he was wanted for other crimes.

Here’s how he got on their radar:

“On July 18, 2019 at approximately 5:19PM Transit Police officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Team were at the MBTA’s North Station Green Line when their attention was drawn to a male, later identified” as Matarazzo, the release said.

Police said Matarazzo “fare evaded by ‘piggybacking’ in behind a paying customer. Officers approached Matarazzo for the purpose of issuing a citation. Initially Matarazzo furnished a false name to disguise his true identity. Not deterred officers subsequently discovered Matarazzo’s true name. Matarazzo was wanted (Warrants) for Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and Threats to Commit a Crime issued from Lowell District Court.”

Cops seized suspected contraband from Matarazzo at booking.

“During this process officers located what they believed to be a controlled narcotics on Matarazzo’s person,” the statement said.

