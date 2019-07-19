Forecasters warn Saturday and Sunday will be ‘major scorchers’

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of Massachusetts that will be in effect from 12 noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

As the great Glenn Frey once sang: The heat is on.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday and then increase to upwards of 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

“It will not cool off much overnight, with lows in most areas only dropping to the mid 70s to near 80,” forecasters wrote.

With dewpoints in the 70s, it’s going to be humid, and forecasters said the heat index values — which how hot it actually feels — will range from 90 to 100 on Friday and then climb to as high as 112 degrees over the weekend.

[Forecast for Saturday] Here are the Temperature and Heat Index (Temperature and Humidity) forecasts for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mQs4z8vNXr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 19, 2019

In the Boston area Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values of up to 105 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers, with highs around 97 and heat index values of up to a sizzling 107 degrees.

[Forecast for Sunday] Here are the Temperature and Heat Index forecasts for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DtXj1iCnyJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 19, 2019

The weather service said to take extra precautions if you spend time outside.

“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” forecasters wrote. “Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

[Heat Indices Will Approach Or Exceed 110 Degrees Sat/Sun] Excessive heat and humidity arrives Fri afternoon and peaks this weekend. Heat indices are expected to approach or even exceed 110 degrees on both Sat and Sun afternoons. Avoid extended exposure to the heat if possible. pic.twitter.com/wI0rKSy5p8 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 18, 2019

