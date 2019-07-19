Great white shark named after Julian Edelman
A great white shark was named after the New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted Friday.
The shark, who the conservancy said has returned to the area every year since 2011, was retagged Tuesday and earned himself the name “Jules.”
Jules was originally tagged in 2011 but “like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him,” the conservancy said.
Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.